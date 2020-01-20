Cold Couple of Days

A brisk and cold start to the upcoming week is happening as a strong area of high pressure continues to build over the eastern half of the country.While the Triangle, and the Carolinas in general, will have abundant sunshine and clear nights over the next few days, temperatures today and tomorrow will be approximately 10 degrees Fahrenheit below the seasonal averages.As this zone of high pressure starts to drift to the east later this week, the Arctic air mass will become stale. Therefore, temperatures return to normal levels for late in January.The next weather system to impact the Carolinas will begin to form across the central Plains on Thursday.It will then glide into the Mississippi Valley on Friday before reaching the Great Lakes next weekend. A cold front associated with this low pressure system swings into the Triangle late on Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing with it our next best chance for getting rain.Have a great week and stay warm!Bigweather