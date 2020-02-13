Evening Storms Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hot weather continues through Friday, but rain chances will go up during the evening hours. A disturbance will swing across the state as a ridge of high pressure moves east. That will help to develop storms Friday evening. Right now there's no severe risk at the moment, but some storms could produce brief gusty winds.A surface area of low pressure will settle across the region this weekend, and that will spark a few additional storms. It's not going to be a washout Saturday and Sunday, but make sure to keep an eye on your ABC 11 Weather App to track afternoon storms if you have outdoor plans.High pressure will build into the area next week resulting in hot and humid weather. The humidity will be higher than normal giving is heat index temperatures as high as 103-105 degrees. Afternoon pop up storms are also possible during the week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell