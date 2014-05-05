Evening Storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday turned out to be pretty nice with temperatures well into the 70s and more sun than clouds. Skies are clear across the region now with a bubble of weak high pressure in control, but we expect to see scattered clouds beginning to move into the area during the morning. These will become more widespread during the afternoon as a front approaches from the west along with a weak area of low pressure. With a good deal of sunshine during the main warming hours and winds out of the southwest, temperatures climb nicely. We end up in the low to perhaps even mid-80s.Initially, any rainfall with that low is forecast to spread eastward across Virginia where height falls are greatest, and should miss our area to the north. However, toward evening we will see that spreading south and east as the low gets east of us and the boundary comes through. This will spread showers and thunderstorms across the area. SPC has areas from Raleigh north and east under a marginal risk for today. The key to whether or not we see any stronger storms is likely to be whether dew points get high enough to support convection. Some of our other in-house modeling shows dewpoints around 60 for a time this evening. That would be enough for locally strong storms that contain downpours, strong winds and even some hail.A scattering of showers will linger behind the front late tonight and into tomorrow morning before the moisture pushes south and east of the Triangle.The upper low supporting this front will be over the Great Lakes today, then drop southeast through Pennsylvania and New York tomorrow before moving off the coast around southern New England Friday into Friday night. This will give us a dry northwesterly flow tomorrow and Friday, leading to the return of sunshine. It will also bring in cooler weather, with temperatures slightly below normal.For the weekend, more upper-level energy will move out of the central Plains and slowly work its way eastward. Both the American and European models are now showing a similar idea. This would bring a band of showers eastward across the Triangle late Saturday into Saturday night as upper-level energy passes by to our north. A second piece of energy has the slight chance to trigger a shower in the area Sunday, though most of the time would be dry. How warm we get would depend on how much sun there is, with the modeling leaning more heavily toward temperatures staying below 70, especially Saturday.Have a great hump day!Big Weather