Weather

Expect a wave of rollercoaster weather this week

Expect a week of rollercoaster weather, with an abnormally warm Tuesday.

The start of this week will be surprisingly wet and warm, with highs climbing up to the 70s ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. After that, colder weather surely follows our warmest day of the week, with temperatures drastically dropping back down to the 40s until the end of the workweek.

At least four out of the seven days this week to be rainy. And unfortunately, for the weekend, mother nature plans to rain on many Christmas parades.

For a full breakdown of the daily forecast, check here.

