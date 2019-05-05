Weather

Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day

A cold front moving into the Triangle today will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity. Showers and thunderstorms will end from west to east later today and this evening as the shortwave trough exits to the northeast and the surface front finally clears the area to the east and south.

High pressure will build in tonight with dry conditions, although clouds may linger through much of the night.

There will be more in the way of sunshine Monday. Afternoon temperatures will soar well into the 70s, right around the average for early May making for a beautiful afternoon.

High pressure will remain in control Tuesday. As more of a southerly flow develops, warmer air will filter in with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.

There will be a cool front advancing southward through the mid-Atlantic Wednesday, but it will stall out just to our north, somewhere over Virginia. While most locations will remain dry this boundary may come close enough to trigger an afternoon thunderstorm in the area, especially northern parts of the viewing area and in the mountains.

The boundary will lift back northward as a warm front Thursday as an upper-level trough and associated surface low head toward the Great Lakes region. This will keep us in the warm sector Thursday.

As the surface low tracks into the lower Great Lakes and Ontario Friday, the trailing cold front will move into our area Friday, which may lead to a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. This boundary may get hung up in the vicinity next weekend as it runs into the ridge holding its ground over the southwestern Atlantic.

