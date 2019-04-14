Expect showers, heavy downpours later today; severe storm possible too

A storm system will be lifting northeastward through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys today while its cold front presses eastward and reaches the Appalachians by early evening. There will limited sunshine out ahead of this frontal boundary to round out the weekend and some spots can have a shower or thunderstorm. As the front crosses the area later tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread in coverage and there is the risk for locally strong thunderstorms. The main concerns with these storms will be localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.There can be a leftover shower first thing Monday morning, mainly east of the Triangle, then drier and cooler air will filter in later in the day allowing sunshine to return. Highs tomorrow will be nearing 80 ahead of the front, but on Monday, temperatures will do no better than the mid- to upper 60s. High pressure will be in control Tuesday and Wednesday promoting dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine.Temperatures will recover into the upper 70s by midweek.Have a great day,Steve Stewart