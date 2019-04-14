Weather

Expect showers, heavy downpours later today; severe storm possible too

EMBED <>More Videos

A storm system will be lifting northeastward through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys today while its cold front presses eastward and reaches the Appalachians by early evening. There will limited sunshine out ahead of this frontal boundary to round out the weekend and some spots can have a shower or thunderstorm. As the front crosses the area later tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread in coverage and there is the risk for locally strong thunderstorms. The main concerns with these storms will be localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.

There can be a leftover shower first thing Monday morning, mainly east of the Triangle, then drier and cooler air will filter in later in the day allowing sunshine to return. Highs tomorrow will be nearing 80 ahead of the front, but on Monday, temperatures will do no better than the mid- to upper 60s. High pressure will be in control Tuesday and Wednesday promoting dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine.

Temperatures will recover into the upper 70s by midweek.

Have a great day,
Steve Stewart




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Durham man charged after allegedly trafficking $500K worth of drugs
Shopping center reopens after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville
Police investigating after domestic homicide in Rocky Mount
Millbrook High senior out of ICU following soccer game collision
Durham celebrates 150th anniversary, acknowledges explosion victims
2 arrested in stabbing of Macy's worker at Southpoint in Durham
Show More
Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday
Capitals edge past Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime in second playoff game
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth alleged $29K
Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV
More TOP STORIES News