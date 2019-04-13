Expect showers, heavy downpours today; storm possible tomorrow

Grab the umbrella! A cold front stalling out across the state will lead to a fair amount of clouds today with a couple of showers around and even a thunderstorm. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 70s.The front will lift back northward tonight and any shower activity will diminish by evening.A storm system developing over the state of Texas today will lift northeastward toward the Ohio Valley Sunday, while an associated cold front pushes east. This front will cross the area late Sunday night and early Monday morning with some showers and thunderstorms.Thunderstorms Sunday night can be locally heavy and gusty. Drier and cooler air will filter in later Monday allowing for the return of sunshine. Highs Sunday will be nearing 80 ahead of the front, but on Monday, temperatures will struggle to reach 70 in the afternoon. High pressure will be in control Tuesday and Wednesday promoting dry conditions.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart