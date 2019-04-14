Weather

Severe Weather Possible This Evening

EMBED <>More Videos

A storm system will lift northeastward through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys today while its cold front presses eastward and reaches the Appalachians by early evening. There will limited sunshine ahead of this frontal boundary to round out the weekend, and some spots can have a shower or thunderstorm. As the front crosses the area later tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread in coverage, and there is the risk for severe storms. The main concerns with these storms will be localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is also possible. A tornado watch is in effect through 8pm.



There can be a leftover shower first thing Monday morning, mainly east of the Triangle, then drier and cooler air will filter in later in the day allowing sunshine to return. Highs tomorrow will be nearing 80 ahead of the front, but on Monday, temperatures will do no better than the mid- to upper 60s. High pressure will be in control Tuesday and Wednesday promoting dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine.

Temperatures will recover into the upper 70s by midweek.

Have a safe evening!
Brittany Bell




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado possible
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Sinkhole closes Orange County road
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Show More
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp
This intense 45-minute workout gets Canes host ready for games
Fayetteville police investigating after man wounded by gunfire
More TOP STORIES News