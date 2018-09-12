HURRICANE FLORENCE

Experts say storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane, at least along the coast. Inland the greatest threat is flooding.

Steve Stewart 
As Hurricane Florence moves closer to the coast, we've been hearing a lot about 'storm surge.'

Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane, at least along the coast.

Inland the greatest threat is flooding.

FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE.

Large death tolls have resulted from the rise of the ocean associated with many of the major hurricanes that have made landfall. Hurricane Katrina is a prime example of the damage and devastation that can be caused by surge. At least 1,500 people lost their lives during Katrina and many of those deaths occurred as a result of storm surge.
RELATED: What you need to know about your insurance before Florence hits

Storm surge is produced by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds moving counter-clockwise around the storm. The maximum potential storm surge for a particular location depends on a number of different factors. Storm surge is a very complex phenomenon because it is sensitive to the slightest changes in storm intensity, forward speed, size, angle of approach to the coast, central pressure and the shape and characteristics of the coastline.
In addition to the power of surge, battering waves on top of the surge can cause significant destruction to structures. Water weighs around 1,700 pounds per cubic yard; extended pounding by waves can demolish any structure not specifically designed to withstand such forces. The two elements work together to increase the impact on land because the surge makes it possible for waves to extend inland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preps ASAP
EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
How to prepare for a hurricane
Show More
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
The hunt for generators ahead of Hurricane Florence
LIST: Hurricane Florence school closings
Video: Chaotic scene at Durham Walmart ahead of Hurricane Florence
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
More News