Fall Arrives Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures are a little lower this morning than they were yesterday under clear skies with no wind; most areas are down into the 40s. We are also seeing just a touch of fog in some outlying areas.The strong Canadian high pressure area that brought us fall-like weather for the past several days is now splitting into two pieces, with one drifting southwest to the Tennessee Valley today.This will allow temperatures to moderate across the Triangle while keeping us mostly sunny today and tomorrow. The breeze that we had for the past couple of afternoons due to the strong pressure gradient along the East coast between this high and Hurricane Teddy should ease as Teddy races northward toward Atlantic Canada, but the rough surf and high risk of rip currents will continue at the beaches.As we head into Thursday, the center of the high will push across the Southeast, then move away offshore Thursday night into Friday. This will bring the humidity back Thursday, but as dew points climb. It will still be quite comfortable. With the upper-level flow switching from northwest to southwest, we will also start to see some clouds heading our way, streaming in from what will be left of Tropical Storm Beta at that point over Louisiana and Mississippi. Rainfall stays away though.On Friday, an upper low will move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and pick up some moisture and energy from Beta. The models are in better alignment today that this tries to give us some rain Friday into Friday night, though the European is faster and more substantial with that rainfall.Model differences are bigger over the weekend, as the Euro carries the energy from Beta offshore and away, while the American lingers some of that energy giving us an unsettled day. Both the American and Euro will argue for a nice Sunday in advance of the next stronger front pushing our way through the Great Lakes, but the American is faster to bring it into and through the area into early next week. Given the discrepancy, we will be cautious with promising too much improvement over the weekend.Have a great Tuesday and Welcome Fall. It arrives at 9:30am.Big Weather