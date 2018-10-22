WEATHER

Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past

it won't be a super-vibrant leaf season this year.

Fall colors have been lackluster so far this year because of above average temperatures in September and early October, but there is some good news.

Fall colors are finally starting to show in the mountains.

This is all thanks to cooler temperatures during the past week. The cool temperatures, especially during the night, are a key factor in the changing leaves.

RomanticAsheville.com shared this photo of yellow and orange leaves along the Blue Ridge Parkway looking toward Grandfather Mountain.



The fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend for elevations above 3,000 feet along the Blue Ridge Parkway.



However, colors overall this year won't be nearly as vibrant compared to past years because of the warm temperatures earlier in the season.

Lower elevations in the western North Carolina mountains will see peak colors October 28 to November 4. Foliage will peak in the Triad from November 4-11. Colors will peak closer to the Triangle and Sandhills from November 11-18th.
