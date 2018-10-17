A frontal boundary will continue to sag southward this morning with showers around, the heaviest east of the Triangle.A more refreshing air mass, albeit a cool one, can be expected through the next several days as it moves south.By tonight, dew points will plummet, making for a much less humid air mass and low temperatures will fall into the 40s.Heading into Thursday, an arctic clipper system will push southward through the northeast. This will drag a reinforcing cold air mass with it. Temperatures will barely get into the lower 60s on Thursday as we are influenced by this northerly push of air.Temperatures could drop into the 30s for many locations across the Triangle.Friday will be another quiet day with bright sunshine as an area of high pressure remains in control. There will be a few more clouds later in the day as another system approaches from the west.Another cold front will move into the area this weekend. Ahead of it, warmer air will move in from the south on Saturday, but it will turn cloudy followed by showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.Behind that front, another blast of unseasonably chilly air will push in.We will again barely touch 60 for our Sunday high despite a good deal of sunshine.It will remain cool through the first part of next week. What a contrast to the way October started out with highs in the 80s and even one day where it reached 90!Looking beyond, it looks like autumn will be firmly in control as we don't expect any significant warm resurgence next week. This will bring about more color in the trees, especially across the higher elevations.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather