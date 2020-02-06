RALEIGH, N.C. -- The storm even taking the life of at least one person in South Carolina after a tree fell on their car Thursday afternoon, WSOC reports.
More than 42 million people in the U.S. are affected by strong storms moving through the Southeast region on Thursday prompting multiple tornado, severe thunderstorm and flood warnings.
Most areas within central North Carolina threatened are around the Haw and Neuse rivers.
The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches.
Fallen tree kills SC driver during Carolina storms, trooper says
