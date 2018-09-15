Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tornado Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Family of evacuees seeks shelter in Harnett County
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4252466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Family of evacuees seeks shelter in Harnett County
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Saturday, September 15, 2018 02:28PM
Related Topics:
weather
hurricane florence
hurricane
weather
rain
wind
storm
flooding
flash flooding
Harnett County
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Power outage numbers approaching one million after Florence hits NC
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Cooper tells Florence evacuees to stay in the shelters
ABC college football airing on 11.2, Spectrum 1240, ESPN app
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
How to get help with food after Florence
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
Show More
Power outage numbers approaching one million after Florence hits NC
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Snakes in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek
Cell phone carriers offer free services during Hurricane Florence
Rain totals: Areas could see another 20 inches
More News