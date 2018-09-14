FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --As the effects of Hurricane Florence draw closer, Fayetteville announced a city-wide curfew Friday.
The curfew will last from sunset to sunrise.
**URGENT** Curfew imposed for the City of Fayetteville starting tonight from sunset to sunrise until further notice. #Florence— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 14, 2018
