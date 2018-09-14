HURRICANE

Hurricane Florence causes damage in Fayetteville

Cumberland County Emergency Services holds press conference about Hurricane Florence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
As the effects of Hurricane Florence draw closer, Fayetteville announced a city-wide curfew Friday.

The curfew will last from sunset to sunrise.
Roof ripped from ABC store in Fayetteville during Hurricane Florence

