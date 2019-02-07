Fayetteville sets record high Thursday before cold pushes back in

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The warmer weather has been a relief for many in central North Carolina, and warmer temperatures will be around for a bit longer.
Big Weather said Raleigh and Fayetteville are forecast to set new record temperatures on Thursday.
The projected high at RDU is 78 degrees, which is two degrees above the previous Feb. 7 record set in 2017.
The record high for FAY, which was also set in 2017, is 77 degrees. Fayetteville did set a new record.
So far, it's at 78; however, temperatures are expected to reach 80.
Breaking Records Today! Our forecast high temps will break records for both @RDUAirport and @CityOfFayNC today. Don't get used to it though. 20s by Sunday Morning! #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/DWz3lEFjA2— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2019
With all the warmer weather comes an increase for pollen.
Big Weather said while the pollen forecast is moderate for Thursday and Friday, it is expected to jump up over the weekend.
But those loving the spring-like temperatures shouldn't expect them to stick around.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s over the weekend before hitting the 50s next week.
A HUGE temperature swing over the next few days. Our low temperature on Sunday will be 51° #colder compared to today. #ncwx #DontLiketheWeatherJustWait pic.twitter.com/W9fq2oqCzs— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2019