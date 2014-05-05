Weather

Big Warm Up By Middle of Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight, there will be a few showers and storms with much of the activity occurring to the south and east of the Triangle. Most of central North Carolina will be dry by 9pm. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s/70s.
Tomorrow will be warmer with highs near 90 and feature more sunshine than we had today. There is a slight chance for an afternoon and evening shower and storm.

A ridge of high pressure builds into central N.C. Wednesday and persists into Thursday. This will allow for loads of sunshine and help temperatures climb to above average values. Heat index values will reach into the triple digits on these days.
The remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura may bring a few showers and storms into our vicinity Friday and Saturday. Any rain we receive from Laura will not be nearly as strong as the Gulf states will experience.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
President Trump to visit Mills River, North Carolina today
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
LATEST: NC reports lowest one-day test count in more than a month
Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment stolen
Marco weakens into tropical storm as Laura strengthens
Show More
North Carolina will be 1st state to begin voting for president
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
More TOP STORIES News