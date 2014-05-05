Big Warm Up By Middle of Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight, there will be a few showers and storms with much of the activity occurring to the south and east of the Triangle. Most of central North Carolina will be dry by 9pm. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s/70s.Tomorrow will be warmer with highs near 90 and feature more sunshine than we had today. There is a slight chance for an afternoon and evening shower and storm.A ridge of high pressure builds into central N.C. Wednesday and persists into Thursday. This will allow for loads of sunshine and help temperatures climb to above average values. Heat index values will reach into the triple digits on these days.The remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura may bring a few showers and storms into our vicinity Friday and Saturday. Any rain we receive from Laura will not be nearly as strong as the Gulf states will experience.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson