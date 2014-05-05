Feeling Above 100° Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall early this morning near Cameron, LA with winds at 150mph. To put that in perspective, that's like a EF3 tornado that covers over 30 miles wide. Catastrophic storm surge expected and widespread wind damage. Power could be out for weeks.Around here feeling like summer with highs in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures near 102 degrees. Some clouds this afternoon but likely dry. An isolated storm possible this evening mainly north and west of the Triangle.More high heat tomorrow in the mid 90s and again the feels-like temperature will be over 100 degrees.The remnants of Laura will move across Virginia Saturday afternoon and evening, close enough to give us some showers and storms. We could see a few strong storms too, especially close to the Virginia border. SPC has put us in Level 2 risk out of 5 for severe storms.Sunday will be great with sunny skies, mid 80s and lowering humidity.Stay Cool!Steve Stewart