Heating Up for Middle of Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows dropping into the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s. It'll feel hazy, hot and humid with heat index values reaching above 100 for central Carolina.
Thursday will be another bright day with highs in the 90s once again and heat index values above 100. Friday brings a few more clouds but will still be hot and humid with a slight chance for showers and storms.

Some of the remnants of what is currently Hurricane Laura will bring showers and storms to central Carolina on Saturday. Thankfully, Laura will be much weaker by the time it reaches us come this weekend. Temperatures will fall below 90 next week with only a few opportunities for scattered showers and storms.
Robert Johnson

