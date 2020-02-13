Heat Index From 105°-110° Again

Today will look like the past two days with dangerous heat from Noon-9pm with a Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/fezYRfnr8y — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 22, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The famous Bermuda high, centered midway between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda, remains our dominant influence through tomorrow with mostly dry, hot, steamy weather and only limited afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. However, with the extreme heat and plenty of available moisture, any storms that do fire can have briefly heavy downpours and gusty winds. We had some of those storms yesterday west of the Triangle.Temperatures will continue to top out in the mid- and even upper 90s, and it will feel like it is 105-110 again. We are below records though; those are all above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory remains in effect.As a strong trough moves into the Northeast tomorrow, a surface cold front will press south and east through the Ohio Valley. As that front advances we may see a slightly higher chance of storms. However, the bigger change will come for Friday as that front is pushing southward through the mid-Atlantic. The front will be just north of us through the day, triggering a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting early in the day. This will be enough to hold the temperature in the 80s. The trough is expected to be over the Carolina coast Saturday, leading to a rather cloudy day for the Triangle and a good chance for a shower and thunderstorm again. Because of this, we could see our high temperatures dip into the 80s for one day!The trough is likely to drift south on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Then a building ridge over the Ohio Valley is likely to bring us dry, hot weather again early next week. There is a chance for another boundary to sink southward toward us toward midweek, however, as the upper-level high slides farther west; both the European and GFS are showing more of a trough digging into the eastern half of the country than they were yesterday. This could start to trim back the heat again starting next Wednesday.Have a great day!Big Weather