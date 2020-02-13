Weather

Heat Index From 105°-110° Again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The famous Bermuda high, centered midway between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda, remains our dominant influence through tomorrow with mostly dry, hot, steamy weather and only limited afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. However, with the extreme heat and plenty of available moisture, any storms that do fire can have briefly heavy downpours and gusty winds. We had some of those storms yesterday west of the Triangle.

Temperatures will continue to top out in the mid- and even upper 90s, and it will feel like it is 105-110 again. We are below records though; those are all above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory remains in effect.




As a strong trough moves into the Northeast tomorrow, a surface cold front will press south and east through the Ohio Valley. As that front advances we may see a slightly higher chance of storms. However, the bigger change will come for Friday as that front is pushing southward through the mid-Atlantic. The front will be just north of us through the day, triggering a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting early in the day. This will be enough to hold the temperature in the 80s. The trough is expected to be over the Carolina coast Saturday, leading to a rather cloudy day for the Triangle and a good chance for a shower and thunderstorm again. Because of this, we could see our high temperatures dip into the 80s for one day!

The trough is likely to drift south on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Then a building ridge over the Ohio Valley is likely to bring us dry, hot weather again early next week. There is a chance for another boundary to sink southward toward us toward midweek, however, as the upper-level high slides farther west; both the European and GFS are showing more of a trough digging into the eastern half of the country than they were yesterday. This could start to trim back the heat again starting next Wednesday.


Have a great day!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 6 more deaths reported in Wake County
WCPSS opts to begin school year online
3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale
Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say
Cumberland Co. students understand need for online learning
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
NC ranks 7th in U.S. for most COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Sheriff: Suspect in death of Apex teen 'armed and dangerous'
'Kind of surreal:' Briggs Hardware closing after 155 years in Raleigh
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
How to save your heat-stressed lawn this summer
Amazon hiring 3,000 workers for Garner facility
More TOP STORIES News