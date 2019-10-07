Weather

70s All Week

A cold front is approaching the state this afternoon sparking a few isolated showers.

We'll keep a chance for spotty light rain Tuesday behind the cold front. Northeast flow will send clouds and cooler air our way and that could keep highs in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will be very low unfortunately Monday and Tuesday. They will stay well below a tenth of an inch.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will develop just off the North Carolina coast. Right now it has a low chance of becoming a tropical system, but it could cause dangerous surf along the beaches all week. The rip current threat is high along most of the coast Tuesday.



High pressure will settle across New England through the remainder of the week. Northeast flow around the high will continue to drive in cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

Another cold front will push into the area this weekend. Ahead of the front highs could get close to 80 degrees on Saturday. A few showers are possible late Sunday as the front moves south.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Atiud ndroid today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes
Duke alum wins 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
Show More
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
School bans cellphones, sees students' attention improve
The 411: Google wants to help you save $$$
One killed in in Durham moped crash
More TOP STORIES News