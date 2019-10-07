70s All Week

There's a high rip current threat along most of the beaches. Rough seas will likely continue through the end of the week as a low forms just off the coast. pic.twitter.com/EA9vWl2eqB — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 7, 2019

A cold front is approaching the state this afternoon sparking a few isolated showers.We'll keep a chance for spotty light rain Tuesday behind the cold front. Northeast flow will send clouds and cooler air our way and that could keep highs in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will be very low unfortunately Monday and Tuesday. They will stay well below a tenth of an inch.Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will develop just off the North Carolina coast. Right now it has a low chance of becoming a tropical system, but it could cause dangerous surf along the beaches all week. The rip current threat is high along most of the coast Tuesday.High pressure will settle across New England through the remainder of the week. Northeast flow around the high will continue to drive in cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s with morning lows in the 50s.Another cold front will push into the area this weekend. Ahead of the front highs could get close to 80 degrees on Saturday. A few showers are possible late Sunday as the front moves south.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell