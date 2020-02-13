Temperatures Soar Into The 80's

Clouds will hold temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s overnight. It is just the beginning of our warming trend.Tomorrow will feature a few showers in the morning before the official start of spring at 11:49pm. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s in the Triangle and in the low 80s in Fayetteville.Friday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching into the low 80s in the Triangle and into the mid 80s in the sandhills. Friday will also be a breezy day with a southwesterly wind from 10-15 mph and even gusting up to 30 mph at times. The best chance for noticeable rainfall will be late Friday into early Saturday.Much cooler air arrives for the weekend. Saturday will top out in the upper 60s while Sunday only reaches into the lower 50s.Have a great evening!Robert Johnson