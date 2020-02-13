Big Warm-Up Later This Week

As a ridge of high pressure located in southeastern Canada begins to drift eastward into the Atlantic today, there will be a light wind out of the east and northeast across much of North Carolina.The resultant influx of moisture off the Atlantic Ocean will generate plenty of low clouds, as well as a touch of drizzle, especially in the mountains and in areas located west of the Triangle. That being said, there will be a few breaks in the clouds today.A weak disturbance, originating near Baja California, will race to the east-northeast and towards the Appalachians tomorrow. This will promote widespread clouds and spotty showers. However, it will also turn warmer as the flow turns back around to the west and southwest.This feature will move offshore mid-week, leading to some drying as high pressure noses to the south into the region. The high pressure system will bring dry conditions back to the Triangle, albeit briefly.Meanwhile, another more vigorous disturbance will move into the mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday before passing by to the north on Thursday. That parcel of energy will promote plenty of clouds and a bit of rain, especially north of the Triangle. Otherwise, it will remain cloudy and mild.By Friday, a large-scale Pacific storm will track into the Great Lakes as its associated cold front approaches the Appalachians. This will bring a much warmer southwesterly flow to the region as temperatures soar well above normal, reaching the lower 80s. We'll see temps that are more typical of mid-May verses mid-March.However, some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front crosses the Triangle later Friday into Friday night. Behind the front, it will turn out much cooler on Saturday, and by Sunday the numbers actually fall back BELOW our average highs in the low 60s.Have a great week!Bigweather