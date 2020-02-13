Weather

Feeling Like Spring This Week

Strong high pressure remains in control across the area. This high will provide lots of sunshine across Central North Carolina today.

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees Fahrenheit higher than yesterday. There may be a few thin high clouds, but sunny conditions will prevail.

Moisture will increase rapidly tonight at most levels of the atmosphere and that means the clouds will increase. It will remain dry.

A shortwave trough will lift into the Middle Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday, weakening as it does. The tail end of a cold front will move into the area later in the day on Tuesday too. With little in the way of forcing and the best upper-level support weakening and lifting to the north, there will not be much more than a spotty shower or two Tuesday afternoon and evening. This frontal boundary will then stall out across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday as a second shortwave trough nears from the west. This will keep weather unsettled with more clouds than sun. The frontal boundary in the vicinity will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity, especially in the afternoon on Wednesday. We are not in a risk for severe weather at this time.

The flow aloft will remain parallel with the surface boundary Thursday with little in the way of push south. That keeps us on the south side of that front, resulting in warm air. Despite more clouds than sun, highs reach 70 or higher both Thursday and Friday,

The weekend forecast is still up in the air, but it seems likely that a cold front will cross the area at some point Saturday afternoon/evening. We may get lucky and squeak out another warm day Saturday, and stay dry for the Raleigh St. Pats Parade.

Rain returns Saturday night and the 50s return on Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

Bigweather


