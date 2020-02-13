Warm Again Tomorrow, Chance of T'Storms

This evening will be a repeat of what we saw yesterday -- warm and partly cloudy after the passage of a few showers and pop-up thunderstorms. The active weather that put us into First Alert Mode this evening primarily resides northeast of the Triangle.Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s across central North Carolina. There's a chance of a shower or isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday before a cold front swings through the region. The cold front will knock temperatures down approximately 20 degrees as temperatures only reach into the low 60s for Good Friday.Sunny, pleasant weather will be around for the first half of the weekend before a washout of rain on Easter Sunday. Some of this rain may continue into the early morning hours on Monday.Be well and stay safe!Robert Johnson