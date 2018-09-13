FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page

The federal agency has created the Hurricane Florence Rumor Control page that will be updated regularly.
We have created a rumor control page for Hurricane #Florence that will be updated regularly. During disasters, it’s critical to avoid spreading false information. Always check with official sources before sharing. https://t.co/PAjGQZJ1Nt pic.twitter.com/z4L0r1YjAT— FEMA (@fema) September 12, 2018
The site covers rumors such as FEMA funds being diverted, whether there are enough commodities on the ground in preparation for the hurricane, service animals being allowed in shelters, and whether hotels or shelters are required to evacuate pets for evacuees.
The FEMA encourages people to check with official sources before sharing information.
