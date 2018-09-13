HURRICANE FLORENCE

FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page

As Hurricane Florence approaches the coast of the Carolinas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants to dispel any false information being spread on social media.

The federal agency has created the Hurricane Florence Rumor Control page that will be updated regularly.

FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE



The site covers rumors such as FEMA funds being diverted, whether there are enough commodities on the ground in preparation for the hurricane, service animals being allowed in shelters, and whether hotels or shelters are required to evacuate pets for evacuees.

The FEMA encourages people to check with official sources before sharing information.

