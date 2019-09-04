FEMA stationed at Fort Bragg to prepare for Hurricane Dorian impact

Multiple departments are stationed at Fort Bragg and are standing by as Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast.FEMA, the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have set up five operations across states expected to be heavily impacted, including Simmons Army Airfield within Fort Bragg.With hurricanes being a common occurrence in North Carolina, FEMA officials said they have a strong relationship with Fort Bragg."It's just like clockwork when they come in. So, I feel pretty confident that the needs of the people are going to be met," U.S. Army Reserve Colonel Kevin Embry said.In the last few days, FEMA has collected more than 250 trailers.150 of those are holding water, 80 others containing food and the rest filled with cots, blankets, toddler supplies and other items like medical equipment.They said the army base provides a faster delivery method."From the time that we get the order, to the time we get the stuff to the site, again, depending on conditions, we can get it there fairly quick," FEMA Field Supervisor of Staging Teams Jeff Glass said.According to FEMA officials, they have contracted around 100 truck drivers to deliver those potentially life-saving supplies to people in need.FEMA is providing 20 people, while the DLA has 25 people on board."This is an ideal site for us because of the size and its secure location," Glass said.Meanwhile, the Army Corp, based out of Pittsburgh, PA, is bringing around 55 generators to the table.Mission Manager Bob Isler, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, says hospitals and shelters will be at the top of their list."If I have to go out and put a generator out there, we're going to do our best to make sure that everyone is happy, safe, healthy, and that they can go home - their home - at the end of the day or the end of the mission," Isler said.FEMA said response units typically stay in an area for 30 to 45 days, depending on the severity of the damage and need.