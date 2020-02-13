Weather

Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms for Mid-Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will just be a few isolated storms tonight otherwise it'll be a beautiful, warm evening with temperatures falling into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow will feature more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will diminish after sunset.

Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days of the week with the most showers and storms. So keep the umbrella handy! This weekend will not be a washout but it won't be completely dry either. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
NC has first reported case of coronavirus in a dog
NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
Judge rules against Forest in challenge to Cooper's pandemic orders
Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
Show More
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
BLM billboard to be removed by Confederate flag property owner
Census workers start visiting homes in NC
Petition aims to open NC playgrounds during pandemic
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
More TOP STORIES News