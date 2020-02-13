Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms for Mid-Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will just be a few isolated storms tonight otherwise it'll be a beautiful, warm evening with temperatures falling into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.Tomorrow will feature more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will diminish after sunset.Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days of the week with the most showers and storms. So keep the umbrella handy! This weekend will not be a washout but it won't be completely dry either. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson