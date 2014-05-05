Few Showers& Spotty Flurries Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We will have a lot of clouds lingering across the area with a 'nor'easter' storm deepening nearby and an upper-level trough moving slowly overhead. There is still enough moisture around today, with additional upper-level energy moving through, to trigger a spotty shower or two.During the early part of today, this could be in the form of a bit of sleet or perhaps snow, and while that can't be ruled out this evening as the upper levels get considerably colder, boundary layer temperatures should be warm enough that only a heavy shower would produce frozen precipitation. It certainly won't be warm, with temperatures only recovering back near 40 this afternoon.Dry air will be slow to filter into the area tonight and tomorrow as one last piece of energy rotates across the area. It will be dry enough to keep any precipitation chances minimal though. Winds will also begin to pick up out of the northwest with a strong pressure gradient setting up, and with highs in the mid-40s it will feel like the mid-30s much of the day.There will still be a noticeable wind Wednesday, although it will not be as windy as the pressure gradient relaxes with high pressure building in from the west.Clearing will begin later tomorrow night and Wednesday is bright and sunny with that high off to the west. It will push across the area Wednesday night into Thursday, keeping skies clear, but allowing temperatures to slowly recover.By Thursday afternoon we will be approaching normal levels in the low 50s - though it will also be turning cloudier. Friday brings a chance of rain, but it also brings highs back above average with highs in the 60s. It gets colder for the weekend.Have a great week!Big Weather