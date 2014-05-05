Spotty Showers Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Low pressure will remain over the Carolinas today as it sits within a cold front that slowly tracks through the region. As a result, spotty showers can linger throughout the Triangle during the first half of the day, with some stray thunderstorms passing through later this afternoon. The bulk of activity is expected to occur over the southern half of the region and South Carolina where this cold front will be located, however. Otherwise, noticeably cooler conditions will make it into the area as a north breeze sets up behind this passing front; highs will generally be in the upper 70s and near 80 this afternoon.Temperatures will become more seasonable by Sunday, and remain at near-normal levels for the majority of the week ahead. Some sunshine is forecast to return tomorrow with generally dry conditions as low pressure looms just to our south over South Carolina. A cold front will begin to take shape to the west late Sunday, passing through the Triangle by late Monday, producing some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the process.Building high pressure in the Northeast and Ohio Valley will work to keep the Triangle dry through the remainder of the week ahead.Upper-level energy is poised to swing over the region at times throughout the week, potentially producing a stray shower or thunderstorm, but any convection that does occur will be most likely to the east over the coast. Drier air will filter in to the Piedmont by the middle of the week, but humidity will struggle to work away from areas near the Atlantic.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart