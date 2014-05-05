Weather

Few Showers, Flurries Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After this morning's cold rain and freezing conditions, we will have a cloudy night with temperatures dipping into the 30s. A light rain will stick around for the Coastal Plain and Sandhills. Areas northwest of the Triangle will remain dry tonight.
Tomorrow will be another cloudy day and will feature a few rain showers as well as flurries/snow showers. Any snow will be a pretty sight and will not bring any accumulation. Expect another cold day with highs in the low 40s.

By Tuesday, we're stuck in between an area of high pressure to our west and low pressure well to the north. This high will provide more sunshine for Tuesday. Even though our highs will be in the 40s, strong northwest breezes will make it feel as though we are in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Unsettled weather returns on Thursday as clouds increase through the day. Rain chances arrive late Thursday, mainly along the Virginia boarder. Then, we have a few more chances of rain as we enter into the weekend.


Have a Great Week,
Robert Johnson
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
