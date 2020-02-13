Few Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm Tonight

There will be a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm tonight. The activity will primarily reside in the Triangle and areas northward. Central North Carolina will begin to see the showers and storms after 9pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central North Carolina in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat appears to be gusty winds.Tomorrow will start rather cloudy but the day will improve quickly with increasing sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s. It will be a nice, breezy day due to a stiff southwesterly wind.High pressure will build in from the west as that storm system moves away from New England on Monday. This high pressure should help bring a dry and stable weather pattern for Central North Carolina through Tuesday of next week.Another storm and cold front tracking quickly across the northern and central Plains early next week will move into the eastern United States on Wednesday. This will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night. Once again, there is some concern for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson