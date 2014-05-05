Few Showers, Isolated T'Storm Tomorrow

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Tuesday. Main threats are large hail and a damaging wind gust. Timing still needs to be fine-tuned but scattered showers & storms will arrive Tuesday and persist into Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/1jbx60RL82 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) September 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers moving into central North Carolina from north to south. Most of the showers will not overspread our vicinity until after sunset. In addition, areas of patchy fog may develop overnight but the fog won't be anything nearly as dense compared to what we saw earlier this morning.Monday starts off nice with a mixture of sun and clouds and potentially a spotty shower for some. Then by the afternoon and evening, expect a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm.A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Tuesday and provide unsettled weather in the form of scattered showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of central and eastern North Carolina in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather with the main threat being large hail and a damaging wind gust. Scattered storms persist into Wednesday morning and early afternoon before we begin to dry off come Wednesday night.Thursday though will be very pleasant with loads of sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures will continue to fall below average for the remainder of the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Steve Stewart