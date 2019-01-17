A few showers this evening will end around midnight, with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Skies will clear towards morning, but watch for some patchy fog.Friday looks to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Enjoy!The weekend won't be so nice. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the afternoon. But most of the rain for the weekend will fall when most of us are asleep!A storm system moving into the Great Basin will move eastward and this system will cause the development of a strong surface storm over western Oklahoma tomorrow. This storm will track eastward. The projected track of this storm will be west and north of central North Carolina. This should keep the region in the warm sector of the storm system. As a result, this will be a rain event with no ice or snow.Rain will arrive from west to east across central North Carolina Saturday evening. and Saturday night. Then rain will end Sunday morning once a cold front moves through. The heaviest rain will occur between midnight and 9 am. Skies will clear Sunday afternoon, but the winds will begin to kick up as cold Arctic air pushes in from the north. Temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill will be 5-10 degrees from the Triangle to the north and low teens in the south. Obviously, you'll need to bundle up!Martin Luther King Jr Day will be sunny but cold with highs in the 30s, with another morning in the teens and low 20s for Tuesday morning.Have a great evening!Chris