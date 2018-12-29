A wave of low pressure will move along a front stalled across the Deep South tonight; this will bring the return of showers to the Triangle late at night, especially over southern parts of the viewing area. A couple of showers will linger around the area through Sunday. It will be a bit cooler to round out the weekend with highs in the middle 50s, but that will still be several degrees above average.A deep upper-level storm system currently located over the Southwest will move eastward this weekend, causing an area of low pressure to form over the far western Gulf of Mexico later Sunday. This developing storm will then push northeastward into the Ohio Valley early next week, drawing with it plenty of Gulf moisture. Although Central North Carolina will be away from the bulk of the moisture, there will be some spotty showers around Monday and into Monday night. With a flow out of the south-southwest, it will be quite mild for both Monday and Monday night for New Year's Eve celebrations; highs will be in the lower 60s with temperatures not moving much Monday night.The strengthening storm system will move from the Ohio Valley Monday evening to the coast of Maine by Tuesday morning with a trailing cold front moving through Central North Carolina around daybreak Tuesday. A shower can linger in some places through the day Tuesday, but it will turn even warmer to kick off the new year with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Fahrenheit!Have a great evening!Steve Stewart