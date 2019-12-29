Mild Through Next Week

Unusual warmth will continue to be the main weather story across our area over the next couple of days. Sunday will be quite different than Saturday though in the Triangle, at least in terms of cloud cover and rain opportunities.A powerful storm in the heart of the country is going to usher more moisture northward into the Carolinas and bring more clouds and rain to the region on Sunday, though it will stay warm with highs not far from 70 well out ahead of that front. The front will cross the area Monday bringing the threat for showers and a thunderstorm and the last chance for rain in the decade. Monday could challenge the record-high temperature of 76 with enough breaks in the rain and clouds.Drier air pushes into the region for New Year's Eve and it will certainly be much cooler, though still above average for this time of the year. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s at midnight Tuesday night, so not really a bad weather night to be outdoors to usher in 2020.Dry weather continues on New Year's Day and temperatures will be pretty close to average with highs in the middle 50s. A new storm system will approach from the west on Thursday and the chance for rain comes back in, but it will be warm again toward the end of the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart