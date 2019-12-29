Weather

Mild Through Next Week

Unusual warmth will continue to be the main weather story across our area over the next couple of days. Sunday will be quite different than Saturday though in the Triangle, at least in terms of cloud cover and rain opportunities.

A powerful storm in the heart of the country is going to usher more moisture northward into the Carolinas and bring more clouds and rain to the region on Sunday, though it will stay warm with highs not far from 70 well out ahead of that front. The front will cross the area Monday bringing the threat for showers and a thunderstorm and the last chance for rain in the decade. Monday could challenge the record-high temperature of 76 with enough breaks in the rain and clouds.

Drier air pushes into the region for New Year's Eve and it will certainly be much cooler, though still above average for this time of the year. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s at midnight Tuesday night, so not really a bad weather night to be outdoors to usher in 2020.

Dry weather continues on New Year's Day and temperatures will be pretty close to average with highs in the middle 50s. A new storm system will approach from the west on Thursday and the chance for rain comes back in, but it will be warm again toward the end of the week.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smash and grab at Durham salon, police searching for suspect
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Concord Mills parking lot
Man found stabbed to death in Burlington, deputies investigating
5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at NY rabbi's home
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
NCCU cop saves woman in stalled car on Durham train tracks
Downtown Apex businesses evacuated after bomb threat
Show More
Crews investigating after small plane crashes in Buncombe Co.
Homeowner injured in Garner home invasion
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
Internet dubs recovering Rowan County cat 'Baby Yoda'
Man shot, injured during birthday party in Middlesex
More TOP STORIES News