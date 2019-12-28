Mild Through Next Week

Some unseasonably mild weather is expected to continue in the Carolinas and throughout most of the East during the upcoming weekend.Since an upper-level ridge of high pressure will remain planted over the eastern United States, daytime temperatures are expected to average 10-15 degrees above normal both today and on Sunday. Because there will be a light and variable surface wind early this morning, patchy fog is expected. This should last until a few hours after sunrise. A good deal of sunshine is expected this afternoon, although some mid- and high-level clouds should be streaming across Central North Carolina.Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front lifts northward. This front is associated with a very potent storm system currently located in the Plains. However, any rain in the Triangle is expected to hold off until the midday hours of tomorrow. Rain will continue intermittently tomorrow night into Monday as a cold front attached to that strong storm system presses eastward. Temperatures will spike into the 70s ahead of this front, close to a record for Monday's date.Things will cool off a bit on Tuesday behind the front, but we're still looking at temperatures that are almost 10 degrees above average for the last day of the year! Closer to average for Wednesday with sunshine through at least the early afternoon, then clouds start to stream in late in the day as a storm system begins to develop along the Gulf coast. This storm system will slowly lift northward on Thursday and we could be looking at rain once again Thursday night into Friday as the storm moves across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, dragging a cold front eastward.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart