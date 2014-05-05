Few Showers, Warmer & Breezy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will remain cloudy throughout the day today as the southern edge of a cold front sweeping over the Northeast approaches the Carolinas.This afternoon will be much warmer and milder than yesterday thanks to a breezy southerly wind ahead of this front. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal across the Triangle, with most spots reaching the lower 70s. As this front passes through the area this afternoon and evening, showers are expected for most of the region, with the exception of the southern Piedmont, where most most spots will be dry.A change in the weather pattern will start to move in overnight as this front passes to the east. Skies will turn out mainly clear, and low temperatures will dip back down to near-normal levels as cool, dry air from the west-northwest funnels into the Carolinas. Seasonably cool conditions will continue into the early week under a sun-filled sky as high pressure begins to strengthen over the Southeast.By the middle of the week, shifting high pressure will create a northerly flow, surging cooler air into the region. This will cause a lowering temperature trend by Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the lower and middle 50s for most; about 10-15 degrees below normal. Otherwise, high pressure will keep a sunny sky overhead, causing the afternoons to be comfortably cool, but the overnight temperatures to dip near to below freezing!Temperatures are forecast to rebound back to normal levels by the end of the week and through weekend as a more southerly flow returns throughout the region.Have a great day!Steve Stewart