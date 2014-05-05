Weather

Few Showers, Warmer & Breezy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will remain cloudy throughout the day today as the southern edge of a cold front sweeping over the Northeast approaches the Carolinas.
This afternoon will be much warmer and milder than yesterday thanks to a breezy southerly wind ahead of this front. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal across the Triangle, with most spots reaching the lower 70s. As this front passes through the area this afternoon and evening, showers are expected for most of the region, with the exception of the southern Piedmont, where most most spots will be dry.

A change in the weather pattern will start to move in overnight as this front passes to the east. Skies will turn out mainly clear, and low temperatures will dip back down to near-normal levels as cool, dry air from the west-northwest funnels into the Carolinas. Seasonably cool conditions will continue into the early week under a sun-filled sky as high pressure begins to strengthen over the Southeast.

By the middle of the week, shifting high pressure will create a northerly flow, surging cooler air into the region. This will cause a lowering temperature trend by Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the lower and middle 50s for most; about 10-15 degrees below normal. Otherwise, high pressure will keep a sunny sky overhead, causing the afternoons to be comfortably cool, but the overnight temperatures to dip near to below freezing!

Temperatures are forecast to rebound back to normal levels by the end of the week and through weekend as a more southerly flow returns throughout the region.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office locates car connected to shooting that injured deputy
LATEST: NC reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Uncertain future for some as pandemic unemployment benefits end
Josh Stein, Cheri Beasley ahead in North Carolina races
Pro-Trump group marches in Raleigh as demonstrations underway in DC
Arizona police looking into death of Lori Vallow's 3rd husband
Show More
Boy's plant business helps family move from shed into apartment
Southeast Raleigh zip code leading the state in COVID-19 cases
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Fayetteville native among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Calls for independent investigation of Black teen's death
More TOP STORIES News