Few Showers, Warmer & Breezy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a week of warm, above average temperatures, we finally had a day that felt like November. But tomorrow will be vastly different than today.
Tonight will be partly cloudy though mild. Lows will be in the 50s (average high for RDU is 41).

We'll see more clouds than sunshine tomorrow as a front approaches from the west. Ahead of the front, it'll be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s along with a spotty shower. The front arrives in the evening and will provide a few showers. Tomorrow will not be washout, but keep the umbrella handy.


Beginning Monday, high pressure dominates our weather and will do so for much of the week. This will bring plenty of sunshine. However, another cold spell arrives for the middle of the week due to another front. That front has little to no moisture with it, so skies will remain mostly clear.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
