Weather

Colder This Week

EMBED <>More Videos

The cold front which brought us the rain last night has moved off the coast and the colder air is moving in. A weak disturbance will skirt the coast late tonight and tomorrow morning. Most areas will stay dry, but there could be a brief period of light snow along and south of a Laurinburg-Fayetteville-Clinton line. The timing for any light snow is between about 4 and 6 am, and no accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the low and mid 30s.

Clouds will greet you on your way out tomorrow, and temperatures will be cold, but the sun will return as the day progresses. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid and upper 40s, about 15 degrees below normal.

Even colder air will move in tomorrow night, so temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 20s by Wednesday morning. Despite bright sunshine, temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Dry weather and a slow warm up is on the way through Thursday, with a chance for some light rain Friday.

Have a great evening,
Chris

Have a great week!

Bigweather




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Date set for new election following 9th District ballot tampering
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Response times increasing as Wake County EMS races to keep up with growing demand
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Show More
Johnston County residents left wondering about loud noise
How to spot stroke warning signs, symptoms
More arrests made in connection to 9th district election fraud, SBI says
White hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument; police investigating
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
More TOP STORIES News