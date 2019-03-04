Colder This Week

The cold front which brought us the rain last night has moved off the coast and the colder air is moving in. A weak disturbance will skirt the coast late tonight and tomorrow morning. Most areas will stay dry, but there could be a brief period of light snow along and south of a Laurinburg-Fayetteville-Clinton line. The timing for any light snow is between about 4 and 6 am, and no accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the low and mid 30s.Clouds will greet you on your way out tomorrow, and temperatures will be cold, but the sun will return as the day progresses. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid and upper 40s, about 15 degrees below normal.Even colder air will move in tomorrow night, so temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 20s by Wednesday morning. Despite bright sunshine, temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.Dry weather and a slow warm up is on the way through Thursday, with a chance for some light rain Friday.Have a great evening,ChrisHave a great week!Bigweather