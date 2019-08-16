Weather

Typical August Weather

Pretty typical summer weather is on tap for the weekend and beyond. Tomorrow and Sunday will be partly sunny with just a few storms dotting the region each afternoon. Highs both days will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. As you might expect, the humidity will be rather high both days, but not as bad as it was earlier in the week when the heat index hit 108 in the Triangle.

Not much change is expected through next week, although a cold front will approach late in the week, and could cool us off into the mid 80s by Friday.

Have a great weekend!
Chris




