Weather

Warm with Scattered Storms Tomorrow

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s and not nearly as muggy as last night. There will be a few pop-up showers and storms but they will primarily reside in the Sandhills.
Tomorrow morning will provide the opportunity for a few showers and storms in the morning before allowing for a party cloudy afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week and the humidity levels will begin to creep upward beginning on Sunday. Next week will be warm and humid. A few storms are possible each day, however, no day is expected to be a washout.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
COVID-19 trends continue to increase, 'safer at home' extended
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Show More
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
NY Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
More TOP STORIES News