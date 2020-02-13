Warm with Scattered Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s and not nearly as muggy as last night. There will be a few pop-up showers and storms but they will primarily reside in the Sandhills.Tomorrow morning will provide the opportunity for a few showers and storms in the morning before allowing for a party cloudy afternoon and evening.Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week and the humidity levels will begin to creep upward beginning on Sunday. Next week will be warm and humid. A few storms are possible each day, however, no day is expected to be a washout.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson