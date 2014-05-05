Weather

Evening Storms, More Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was warm but not nearly as humid as yesterday because of a cold front that passed through our region this morning. However, the humidity ramps back up beginning tomorrow.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60/low 70s. Tomorrow will be warm and very humid once again as dew points rise into the 70s, making it feel tropical and oppressive. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west. However, the bulk of the activity will be in the Triad. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature and if any storms turn severe, the main threat will be a damaging wind gust.



There will be a few storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening but most of the day will be dry and warm. After Tuesday, temperatures rise into the 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be near or above 100.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump to visit Wilmington on Wednesday
LATEST: NC reports lowest one-day COVID-19 case increase since Aug. 17
6 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
Raleigh mayor lifts curfew following weekend demonstrations
1 killed, 1 hurt at Airbnb pool party near Charlotte
'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
Show More
Derek Chauvin asks to have George Floyd murder charges dismissed
UNC English professor Randall Kenan dies at 57
More young people could get colon cancer like Chadwick Boseman
Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood
Voter-participation group helps locals get ready for election
More TOP STORIES News