Evening Storms, More Humid Tomorrow

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west tomorrow. Many of the evening storms will be well west of here but one or two may turn severe tomorrow. The main threat will be a damaging wind gust. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WSkB3Yj9cj — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) August 30, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was warm but not nearly as humid as yesterday because of a cold front that passed through our region this morning. However, the humidity ramps back up beginning tomorrow.Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60/low 70s. Tomorrow will be warm and very humid once again as dew points rise into the 70s, making it feel tropical and oppressive. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west. However, the bulk of the activity will be in the Triad. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature and if any storms turn severe, the main threat will be a damaging wind gust.There will be a few storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening but most of the day will be dry and warm. After Tuesday, temperatures rise into the 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be near or above 100.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson