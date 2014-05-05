Weather

Few Storms, More Humid Beginning Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warmer than the past few nights with overnight temperatures in the mid 60s for the Triangle and upper 60s for the Sandhills.
The refreshing air/low humidity ends tomorrow as dew points rise into the upper 60s/low 70s. Tomorrow morning will start off partly sunny but scattered showers and storms arrive just in time for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.


Tropical moisture filters into the Carolinas for hump day, providing, scattered storms throughout the day Wednesday-Friday. This weekend looks a little drier and will offer a bit more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.
We are also watching a broad area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda. While it does have a low chance for development over the next 5 days, it may become better organized in an area of warm ocean waters and light wind shear. If it forms, we'll see increased moisture in the form of showers and storms for the middle and end of the week.

In addition, we're monitoring Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression 18 (soon to become Tropical Storm Rene tonight or tomorrow). Neither have an immediate impact on the United States over the next 5 days.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
