Fierce storm causes damage, road flooding in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fierce storms blew through Johnston County on Thursday night, with winds tearing the roof off an old Chevrolet dealership in Benson.

Pieces of that roof were found several blocks away near I-95.

Highway 242 between Benson and I-40 were overcome with water.

Benson Mayor Jery M. Medlin told ABC11 said what he thought may have been a tornado came across kind of the middle of town, taking tops off of some buildings, and knocking down trees and cutting power for part of the town.

The National Weather Service said it has no plans to investigate damage, as all evidence points to downburst winds.

The NWS plans to talk to officials in the morning and may reevaluate.

Benson has done a lot of work to correct areas that sometimes flood, Medlin said, but the mayor said there are still some areas where water was standing on roads Thursday night.

A full crew is working overnight in Benson..

