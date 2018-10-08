All eyes are on Hurricane Michael as it moves into the Gulf Of Mexico tonight. The storm is forecast to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the Florida Panhandle mid week. Right now, the hurricane is forecast to make landfall in northwest Florida midday on Wednesday with destructive winds and a storm surge of 12 feet, which would cause extensive damage. Michael will weaken as it moves to the northeast, but it's forecast to move rapidly across central North Carolina during the day Thursday.Until then, only a spotty shower or two is likely on Tuesday with highs again the in low and mid 80s. Shower chances will increase Wednesday, but those showers won't be directly associated with Michael. Rain and wind will be on the increase Thursday morning as Michael approaches. Heavy rain of 2-4" along with gusty winds of 35-45mph are expected. Those amounts of rain could cause some minor flooding, but rivers should got nearly as high as they did during Florence. In addition, the gusty winds could cause at least some sporadic power outages. As Michael moves away rapidly Friday, skies will clear and much cooler and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend.If you've been waiting for autumn like weather, your wait is about over. This coming weekend will offer sunny days, clear cool night, and low humidity.Have a great evening,Chris