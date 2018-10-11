WEATHER

Hurricane Michael Brings Rain & Wind

Michael will track across the Carolinas today producing heavy rain and winds of tropical storm force.

Rainfall amounts will average 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches. The heavy tropical rain could lead to flooding across the area.

Local power outages and minor structure damage will be possible. Local rivers and streams will also be impacted by Michael, with most expected to crest at minor to moderate flood stage Friday night and Saturday morning.
Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well.

Rain and wind from Michael will persist into the evening hours, then will lift off to the north and east.

Skies will clear late, and it will turn windy and much cooler overnight. An abrupt change in the pattern will follow, with lessening humidity Friday, returning sunshine, and high temperatures only reaching the lower 70s.

The coolest weather so far this season will filter in Friday night as lows fall into the 40s in outlying areas.

The cool Friday night will lead into a delightful fall weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, mostly sunny skies, and low humidity.

Have a great Thursday!

