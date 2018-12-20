WEATHER

First Alert Timeline: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday

Heavy rain is expected to move into the ABC11 viewing area Thursday afternoon. (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH
Heavy rain is expected to move into the ABC11 viewing area Thursday afternoon.

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the system could bring another 1-2 inches of rain over the next couple days.

Raleigh has already recorded the second most precipitation in a year since records started being kept. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the record is within reach.

Thursday

Morning: Scattered showers possible

Afternoon: Heavy rain moves into the area

Evening: Rain continues with higher severe chances farther east

Friday

Spotty showers linger and temperatures rise into the mid-60s

Saturday

Drier and cooler air moves in dropping temperatures into the low 50s
