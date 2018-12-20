RALEIGH (WTVD) --Heavy rain is expected to move into the ABC11 viewing area Thursday afternoon.
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the system could bring another 1-2 inches of rain over the next couple days.
Raleigh has already recorded the second most precipitation in a year since records started being kept. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the record is within reach.
Thursday
Morning: Scattered showers possible
Afternoon: Heavy rain moves into the area
Evening: Rain continues with higher severe chances farther east
Friday
Spotty showers linger and temperatures rise into the mid-60s
Saturday
Drier and cooler air moves in dropping temperatures into the low 50s