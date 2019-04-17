Weather

Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

Parts of central North Carolina, including the Triangle and parts of the Sandhills, are at enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.



He said we could see rainfall rates at 2-3" per hour, so many areas may also see flash flooding.

The storm is a bit far out, but Stewart said the storm's threats will be higher in the afternoon and evening.

