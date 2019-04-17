Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

Your first alert for severe storms on Friday. Damaging winds, hail ad isolated tornadoes are possible. Rainfall rates will be 2-3" per hour at times so areas of flash flooding also a risk. Timing for severe threat, afternoon and evening hours on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LkFT2eCRJV — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 17, 2019

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina, including the Triangle and parts of the Sandhills, are at enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.He said we could see rainfall rates at 2-3" per hour, so many areas may also see flash flooding.The storm is a bit far out, but Stewart said the storm's threats will be higher in the afternoon and evening.